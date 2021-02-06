General

Women in Bhaktapur district have ventured into mega business projects. An example of this is 'Meal Me', a restaurant and bar at Radhe Radhe in Madhyapurthimi Municipality-4 in Bhaktapur district which is just beside the Bhatbhateni supermarket. This is an enterprises operated jointly by a group of four women.

The Rs 20 million project aims to offer various home-made and foreign dishes from a one-stop outlet, said managing director of the project, Bipana Sapkota Poudel, adding that the project would be expanded across the country.

The project that provides familiar environment for families is open from 7.00 am to 10.00 pm and other target customers include domestic and foreign tourists, she said. Former minister and Nepal Communist Party leader Mahesh Basnet inaugurated the project amid a function on Saturday. Other investors for the project are Durga Rai, Ramita Kasigchha and Bhabana Kharel.

"We have brought the restaurant into operation with the aim of serving healthy and hygienic dishes including Nepali, Thakali, Newari and Asian in a peaceful and familiar environment. Children, senior citizens and ailing people here can get food items suitable for them. We will launch also a home-delivery facility soon," said Sapkota.

Inside the restaurant which accommodates 120 customers at a time, there is a seminar hall that can accommodate 30 people in a slot. The project that produces also bakery items has provided job opportunities to 25 people. There is a special offer of 20 percent discounts on a purchase until one month of its operation, said Sapkota. The project has recently announced of spending two percent of its total income on social service in the district.

"There is a drastic change in the district in terms of development activities. Individuals and business community have started big business projects. Involvement of women in development projects is encouraging step", Basnet claimed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal