Newly appointed election commissioners of the Election Commission Ram Prasad Bhandari and Dr Janaki Kumari Tuladhar assumed office today. They joined their office at the EC headquarters in Jamal after taking the oath of office and secrecy from Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya.

Welcoming the new Commissioners, CEC Thapaliya said all should work with one mind and thought to hold the elections in the dates announced by the government.

