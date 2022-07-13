General

Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya is being commemorated by organising various programmes among Nepali community at home and abroad to mark his 209th birth anniversary today. Born at Chundiramgha in Tanahun district on Asar 29, 1871 BS, the first Nepali poet contributed immensely to unite the country through language, literature and culture by offering various creations.

He translated great epic Ramayan from Sanskrit to Nepali. The Nepali version of the spiritual literature, Ramayan is still popular and read with enthusiasm in the Nepali society. He was inspired by a ghansi (grass cutter) to do something that would leave a mark in the society. As a result, he translated Ramayan to Nepali that established him as a poet among the Nepali community, according to sayings. Other popular literary works of him include Prashnottar, Bhaktamala, Ramgita and Badhushiksha.

On the occasion, various organisations working in language, literature and culture have organised various programmes. Similarly, a programme will be organised before Rani Pokhari in Kathmandu today morning. On the occasion, a statue of Bhanubhakta will be garlanded and a morning procession be taken out.

Source: National News Agency Nepal