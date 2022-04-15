General

Bhanubhakta Zoological Garden located at Byas municipality in Tanahu district is to count number of birds.

The Zoological Garden is going to carryout bird census on the occasion of Wildlife Week. Conservation Officer of the Garden, Bhojraj Pantha, said that number of birds would be counted at the forest areas covered by the Garden.

Birds of 185 species have been spotted in the Garden so far, he added. Record of bird spices found in course of monitoring of birds is kept. The Zoological Garden that spans on 425 hectares of area has incorporated 13 forest areas.

Meanwhile, 27th Wildlife Week has begun in Tanahu from Thursday. The Bhanubhakta Zoological Garden has organised the Wildlife Week under the slogan 'Human-Wildlife Co-Existence: Our Common Responsibility'.

Inaugurating the Wildlife Week, Chief District Officer Bishwo Prakash Adhikari, stressed that human should accept coexistence of wildlife.

Saying conflict between human and wildlife takes place due to non-acceptance of human-wildlife existence, he added that existence of both- human and wildlife is equal.

Adhikari laid the emphasis on the need of launching public awareness programmes for human-wildlife coexistence.

The Zoological Garden would organise various programmes for a week on the occasion of Wildlife Week.

Source: National News Agency Nepal