General

The Bharatpur Eye Hospital, operated by Nepal Netrahyoti Sangh, has received the ‘ISO 9001: 2015 trademark’.

The hospital has obtained the international trademark for providing quality management.

At a programme organized here on Sunday evening, country regional director of United Registered Prakash Poudel handed over a certificate to the Nepal Netrajyoti Sangh and the hospital management committee chairperson Krishna Raj Dharel.

On the occasion, Bharatpur metropolis mayor Renu Dahal expressed happiness for the hospital getting recognized with the international trademark.

Established in 2044 BS, the hospital had so far provided its services to over 2.3 million people in the last 35 years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal