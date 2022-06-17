General

Chief Medical Superintendent of Bharatpur Hospital Prof Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel said that the hospital now has 11 highly-specialised clinic services and additional services would also be started after some days.

Prof Dr Poudel said the patients could take the highly-specialised clinic services from 10:00 am to 13:00 pm based on the recommendation from the specialised clinic and General OPD.

He shared that the patients won't have to pay additional fees for receiving the highly-specialised clinic services adding that Bharatpur Hospital is the first of its kind out of the Kathmandu Valley to run super specialist clinic service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal