Bharatpur Hospital which is treating coronavirus infected people of Chitwan and its surrounding areas has also started providing dialysis service to coronavirus infected kidney patients.

The government has given responsibility to Bharatpur Hospital and Bharatpur Corona Hospital (Temporary) to carry out treatment of first and second phase COVID-19 patients.

Kidney disease specialist of Bharatpur Hospital, DrSantoshGurung, said that the hospital has been providing dialysis service to a coronavirus infected patient. The patient is 33-year-old person of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-5.

He underwent dialysis service today for the third time in the hospital. He had returned from Saudi Arabia and had undergone dialysis for around 20 times there.

The dialysis service has been closed for other kidney patients from Wednesday mid night and it would be resumed from Friday morning for other kidney patients.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, DrShreeramTiwari, shared that technicians assigned for dialysis service have been carrying out activities with high precaution by adopting directives issued by World Health Organisation.

A total of 106 kidney patients have now been receiving dialysis service in the hospital.

Information Officer at the hospital, LiladharPoudel, said that 37 coronavirus infected people are now receiving treatment at the hospital. A total of 38 COVID-19 infected people have returned home from the hospital after recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal