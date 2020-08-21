General

One more coronavirus related death was recorded at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old man from Ratnanagar municipality-13, the hospital sources said.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the coronavirus-contracted man who was receiving treatment at ICU for the past six days died on Thursday. He was a chronic patient with tuberculosis, leg paralysis and renal complications, said hospital’s COVID-19 clinical coordinator Dr Pramod Poudel.

With this, Bharatpur hospital has so far recorded the death of three people due to coronavirus. Number of people testing positive for the virus has also gone up in the district of late.

Source: National News Agency Nepal