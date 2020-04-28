Health & Safety

All health services of Bharatpur Hospital, closed with announcement of lockdown, have been resumed from today.

All services except emergency were closed with announcement of lockdown from March 24. Chief Medical Superintendent of Hospital, Dr Shreeram Tiwari, said the hospital has started providing OPD service from 10:00 am to 12 noon.

The Hospital has made arrangement of separate locations for 14 different departments to maintain social distancing for the patients.

It may be noted that the Hospital has also been developed as a centre to carryout treatment of second-stage coronavirus patients. A coronavirus positive person is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Information Officer at the Hospital, Leeladhar Poudel, said that 120 patients received health service today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal