CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' underlined the need to upgrade Bharatpur Hospital as a medical college adopting Dadeldhura hospital model.

In his address to a function organized on the occasion of the 59th anniversary here today, he floated a modality of tripartite memorandum of understanding among the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and concerned hospital for upgrading Bharatpur hospital to a medical college.

"A modality has been prepared to develop Dadeldhura hospital as a medical college of Sudurpaschim University on the initiative of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba by forging a tripartite agreement among the ministry of health, education and concerned hospital", Dahal noted.

"I will ask the Prime Minister to facilitate the process in developing Bharatpur hospital as a center of excellence and academic center on the same modality", Chairperson Dahal added.

Dahal, also the former Prime Minister, said it was logical and rationale to replicate PM-facilitated Dadeldhura modality in Chitwan.

Saying that he was serious to the hospital's need on MRI service, cardiac lab, Organization and Management survey and setup of academy, Dahal made assurance to cooperate in addressing the needs of the hospital.

Chairperson of Bharatpur Hospital Development Committee Dr Bhojraj Adhikari and acting Medical Superintendent Prof Dr Sunilani Pokharel shared the status and need of the hospital. They urged the political leadership to take initiative to address the need of human resources at the hospital.

Also speaking on the occasion were National Planning Commission's vice-chairperson Dr Biswonath Poudel, province assembly member, Bharatpur metropolis mayor Renu Dahal, NC Chitwan acting President Rajib Neupane, NAMS Dean Prof Dr Piyush Dahal and Dr Krishna Poudel of Health Ministry.

On the same occasion, Dahal inaugurated the Trauma and Diagnostic Block building and caretaker home.

He also launched a book 'Sanjeevani' published on the occasion. Dr Govidna Kandel of the hospital coordinated the publication of the book. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal