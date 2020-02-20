Key Issues, politics

The Bharatpur Metropolitan City is organising a car rally targeting the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign.The Bharatpur-Lumbini Car Rally will be held on February 22 with the goal of promoting the metropolis' tourism.

Mayor Renu Dahal made this announcement at a press conference here on Wednesday. She said the motor rally is being organised to give out the message of 'Let Us Go and Visit Chitwan'.

Metropolitan City's chief administrative officer Prem Raj Joshi said the programme would be effective in promoting the tourism of Butwal and Bharatpur.

One hundred and fifty cars are expected to participate in the rally.

Twenty-nine main tourist destinations have been identified in Bharatpur. Meghauli, Patihani, Bishajari lake, Devghatdham, Gyaneshwar Block, Narayani River beach model and Chaukidada are some of them.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City has a plan to carry out 32 tourism promotional activities in the current fiscal year. Out of them, 10 activities have been organised so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal