Bharatpur Mayor Cup One Day Cricket Tournament is taking place today. Organised by Narayani Advertising and Event Pvt Ltd, the venue for the competition is Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium.

Inaugurating the tournament amid a function today, Bharatpur Metropolitan City Mayor Renu Dahal said that good news about the stadium, construction of which has been halted, would come out soon.

Constructed by the Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation run by comedians Sitaram Kattel and Kunjana Ghimire, the project was left midway due to lack of funding. The construction work could not resume due to failure to pay back longstanding loans taken out for the project, said Mayor Dahal.

The Cabinet has yet to endorse loans for the project, she said. Chitwan, Makawanpur and Nawalpur have taken part in the tournament that will run until March 31.

Source: National News Agency Nepal