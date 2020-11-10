General

The Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Chitwan district has distributed bicycles to altogether 296 girl students who were diligent and came from humble family background.

Metropolis Mayor Renu Dahal distributed 162 bicycles to the students from ward no 17, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in the Metropolis. Earlier Mayor Dahal had handed out 134 bicycles to the girl students from ward no 13, 14, 22, 23 and 24.

The Metropolis has decided to distribute a total of 330 bicycles to girl students from 12 wards. The bicycle is believed to facilitate the girl children to ride to their schools, thereby cutting short their travel time which would support in their studies.

Mayor Dahal shared that the schools in the Metropolis would be made friendly to the girl students and technology-friendly. Similarly, all the elementary schools would be provided with laptops and connected with internet within the current fiscal year.

The Metropolis is undertaking development of physical infrastructures in 60 of the 123 community schools in the Metropolis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal