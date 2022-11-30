General

The Bharatpur Metropolitan City is going to demolish illegally built structures.

The Metropolis on last Tuesday issued a notice to the owners of those structures to remove themselves those structures within the period of 35 days.

The Metropolis warned that it will take the matter into its hand if the owners of illegally built structures do not demolish such structures themselves.

Any expenses incurred during removal of such structures shall be borne by the property owners, the Metropolis informed. The buildings constructed without obtaining permission, huts, structures encroaching the public land and makeshift tents among others be removed.

Basement parking used for other commercial activities should be removed as well, according to the Metropolis. Many local levels across the country are following the suit of removal of illegally built structures since it started in Kathmandu Metropolitan City few months ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal