With the completion of second phase of works related to Bheri-Babai Multi-purpose Diversion Project, the third phase of works has begun.

The second phase of work was related to civil construction while third phase includes work related to hydro mechanical (HM) and electro-mechanical (EM), according to information officer at the Project, Lekhnath Subedi.

The national pride project with estimated cost over Rs 36.8 billion has achieved 49 per cent of physical progress and 38.24 per cent of fiscal progress so far, shared Subedi.

Agreement for the HM related works has been inked while e-bidding for EM is in the process, he informed.

The project aims to divert water from Bheri River to Babai River and irrigate 51,000 hectare farmland in Banke and Bardiya districts through a 12.2-kilometre tunnel.

The multipurpose project, expected to be completed by 2023 will also generate 48 megawatts of electricity, according to the Project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal