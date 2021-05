General

Bhomi Hospital in Banepa Municipality-10 in Kavre district is made a dedicated hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Municipality’s Mayor Lamxi Narsinghbade Shrestha inaugurated the services of the hospital on Sunday.

The 15-bed hospital will have four ICU beds and six other well equipped beds including oxygen supply. Of the total 15 beds, the hospital would provide 10 beds to the municipality for the treatment of Covid patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal