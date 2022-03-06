General

Panchpokhari Bhotang team has won the title of Panchpokhari T20 cricket tournament. The team defeated Panchpokhari Cricket Team by 68 runs in the final held at Mulpani Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Bhotang scored 124 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the target, Panchpokhari team was all out for 56 runs. Along with the victory, the title winner Panchpokhari Bhotang team received a cash prize of Rs. 75,000. The runner-up Panchpokhari team got Rs 40,000. Seven teams from the district participated in the competition.

Best Bowler Aryan Dhital, Best Batsman Ranging Lama, Man of the Series Sarthak Dhital were also awarded. Cricket Association of Nepal Treasurer Roshan Kumar Singh and Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality Chair Tashi Lama distributed the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, municipality Chair Lama said that it was a great achievement to play cricket at an International stadium.

The rural municipality had held three editions of the Jit Bahadur Khadka Memorial Panchpokhari Super District level cricket tournament continuously since 2074 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal