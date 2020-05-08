General

Among 28 persons infected with COVID-19 from Bhulke of Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district who were undergoing treatment, eight have been discharged from Koshi Hospital in Morang on Friday.

Among those returning home from hospital after the successful treatment is one Indian national and seven locals from Bhulke, according to Health Office, Udayapur’s chief Mohan Subedi.

They were kept in isolation for treatment after they tested positive for the deadly infection on April 20. The nasal swabs of the infected ones were tested repeatedly during their isolation and as the result came negative, they were discharged from the hospital, informed Subedi.

Although discharged, they will be quarantined at Rani Mosque of Biratnagar for few days, according to the Health Office, Udayapur.

Among the 28 infected from Bhulke, altogether 14 have been discharged from hospital so far while remaining 14 are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, six Indian nationals infected with COVID-19 were discharged from Koshi Hospital after recovery.

Source: National News Agency