Bhutanese civil society leader and rights activist, Dr Bhampa Rai, has passed away. He was 72. Dr Rai who had been living in Damak-5 breathed his last while under treatment at the Nobel Teaching Hospital in Biratnagar last night.

He had been suffering from abdominal issues since long. He was taken to the hospital after he experienced problem in heartbeat on Saturday afternoon, Indra Kunwar, Dr Rai's relative, said. Kunwar said Rai's last rites would be conducted at the burial ground at Sitapuri north, Kamal -5 today itself.

He was the coordinator of the Committee for Repatriation of Bhutanese Refugees to Bhutan. Dr Rai also worked as the Consultant Surgeon to the Bhutanese monarch.

He voluntarily came to Nepal after the Nepali-speaking community was expelled by the Bhutanese rulers in 1991. He along with his parents and spouse had come to Nepal. His mother, Bishnu Maya Rai died in 2054 BS and his father Aaita Raj Rai passed away in 2064 BS. His wife Urmila died two years ago.

Dr Rai had been living alone in a rented flat following the death of his wife. The Damak Municipality had provided him accommodation for free in his honour since last May.

Dr Rai had been providing free health check-up services to the Bhutanese refugees living in camps in eastern Nepal since 1990 when he along with the fellow refugees entered Nepal.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS