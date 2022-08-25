General

The national women football team of Bhutan has arrived to participate in the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship that Nepal is hosting from September 6 to 19. Bhutan is the first national team arriving Nepal in course of participation in the regional sports championship also known as the South Asian Football Federation Women's Cup.

Upon their arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), All Nepal Football Association officials welcomed them. Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal are in the Group 'B' in the Championship to be held at the local Dashrath Stadium.

Although seven teams including the host will be participating in the Championship, it is not sure whether India will be joining it in the aftermath of the All India Football Federation facing the FIFA's suspension for a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes since August 15 this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal