The Bibeksheel Sajha Party has said it was saddened by the demise its central member Ramesh Maharjan.

An emergency meeting of the party central committee held today expressed sorrow over the death of its member and endorsed the condolence motion, according to a press statement issued by the party.

Maharjan,56, was admitted to the Lalitpur-based Mediciti Hospital following the COVID-19 infection a week ago passed away on Monday amidst the treatment.

Maharjan was, on behalf of the party, the candidate for the post of mayor from the Lalitpur metropolis during the last local level election. He conceptualized and was the coordinator of the ‘Pilachhe’, the post-2015 earthquake rebuilding and tourism promotional project, based in Patan. Under the project, around 100 houses featuring the Newari traditional architecture were built.

Besides, he was also the current President of Federation of Nepal Gold Silver Gem and Jewelry Associations and the President of Nepal-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal