The Bibeksheel Sajha Party has constituted a political dialogue committee to explore the possibilities of and hold dialogue for unity, merger and collaboration with various parties, groups, movements and individuals.

A meeting of the party's central committee formed the dialogue committee after reaching a conclusion that the party's size and capacity needed to be extensively enhanced to attain the goal of country's transformation through advanced culture and good governance by getting to power and leadership.

Party central member Keshav Dahal is the coordinator of the dialogue committee. The members include Ramesh Poudyal, Samikshya Banskota, Anupman Sainju, Ranju Darshana and Pukar Bom, party spokesperson Sharad Raj Pathak said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal