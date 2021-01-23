General

Sandeep Lamichhane claimed two wickets for his team Hobart Hurricanes but could not secure a win. In the match held against Perth Scorchers yesterday, Nepali leg spinner Lamichhane took two wickets giving away 27 runs in the stipulated 4 overs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Perth posted a total of 179 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Hobart could make only 157 runs losing 8 wickets in the process.

Lamichhane took the wicket of Liam Livingstone and Mitchel Marsh. He was successful in his match after going wicket-less in the previous two matches.

So far, he has six wickets in six matches that he played for his team Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart currently stands sixth in the league with 23 points.

Source: National News Agency Nepal