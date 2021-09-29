General

The country's biggest Birgunj Customs Office has collected the total Rs 40.6 billion in revenue so far since the fiscal year, 2021/22 began on August 16.

The revenue collection is 20.5 percent of target Rs 198.1 billion to be collected in revenue for the FY, said the customs office officer Harihar Poudel.

Petroleum products, cooking gas, vehicles parts and food items, readymade clothing and raw materials for industries have been imported from India through the transit. On a daily basis, the transit saw incoming around 800 trucks laden with goods and outgoing around 100 goods loaded trucks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal