The government is registering two key bills related to transitional justice in parliament with a view to completing the remaining works of the peace process.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar today decided to proceed ahead with the two important bills with the goal of pursuing the works related to the peace process at the earliest possible.

The Council of Ministers has decided to register in the House of Representatives the Bill Designed to Amend the Commission on Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, 2071BS today itself.

The previous government had also forwarded this bill before this. The bills were rendered inactive after the Federal Parliament's term expired.

Narendra KC, Communications and Information Technology Minister Rekha Sharma's press coordinator, said the Cabinet has made a decision to table the two bills in the Federal Parliament with the objective of completing the remaining works of the peace process.

The Council of Ministers has taken a decision to send the topic of determining the maximum limit of residue of pesticides in foodstuffs to the related parliamentary committee for further discussions.

The Minister's press coordinator said the government has moved forward the process with necessary concern regarding testing the foodstuffs and vegetables, and determining the inedible food, fruits and vegetables.

Source: National News Agency Nepal