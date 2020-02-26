General

The meeting today of the House of Representatives endorsed the Bill relating to seeds 2076 and Bill Related to Protection of Saplings (First Amendment) 2076. The Bills that were tabled by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ghanashyam Bhusal were passed unanimously.

Likewise the lower house also endorsed a report of the Agriculture Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee's report on the Bill relating to protection of saplings 2075. Addressing the queries raised during deliberations on the bill Minister Bhusal said the government has accorded priority to protection of indigenous seeds.

MPs Pushpa Bhusal Prem Suwal Rajan Kumar KC and Meena Subba among others took part in the deliberations. The House of Representatives shall meet again at 1:00 pm tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal