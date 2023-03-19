Key Issues

A Bill on the Commission on Enforced Disappeared and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (third amendment)-2079 BS was presented in a session of the House of Representatives today.

In the meeting, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma tabled the Bill on behalf of the Prime Minister and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The Bill aims to replace the Act related to the twin commissions meant for dealing with the transitional justice.

Tabling the Bill, the Minister said the document aimed to ensure the transitional justice as soon as possible. As she said, severe cases of human rights violation and the forced disappearance during the conflict period required to be investigated for providing reparation to survivors and justice to them, concluding the remaining task of the process.

According to her, the Bill was introduced in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and laws and the international practices on transitional justice issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal