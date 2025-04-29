Bill to Amend Nepal Acts, 2081 Passed by House of Representatives



Kathmandu: Today’s meeting of the House of Representatives has passed the ‘Bill designed to amend some Nepal Acts, 2081’. The bill was unanimously approved, marking a significant step in legislative reform.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the bill was presented by Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya. In addressing inquiries from lawmakers, Minister Chaurasiya explained that the bill aims to amend 89 laws and repeal two acts. This effort is intended to correct technical errors and address unintentional gaps present in existing legislation.





Minister Chaurasiya expressed confidence that the enactment of the bill as an act will enhance the effectiveness of development and construction activities. The legislative process is anticipated to streamline and improve the legal framework governing such activities.





The House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene at 3:00 pm on May 2.

