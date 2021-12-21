General

The results of the electi0n held for five seats of the central membership (Madhesi open category) under the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress have been made public.

According to the results, Ajay Kumar Chaurasia has been elected with 2,522 votes, Dr. Chandra Mohan Yadav with 2,138 votes, Dinesh Kumar Yadav with 1,959 votes, Mahendra Kumar Rai with 1,984 votes and Binod Kumar Chaudhary with 2,206 votes. A total of 23 candidates had filed nominations for the five seats.

Similarly, Nagina Yadav, Manju Kumari Yadav, Meenakshi Jha and Muktakumari Yadav got elected with 2,846, 2,886, 3,012 and 3,960 votes respectively in the Madhesi women category.

Source: National News Agency Nepal