Binod Thapa, a Taekwondo player from Tikapur of Kailali district, has set the world record in most martial round house kicks in one hour. It is said this is the first time such record has been established in this department of Taekwondo in the world.

Thapa kicked for 2,750 times with one leg in an hour and made the world record at a programme organized by the Sudurpaschim Province Taekwondo Association in Dhangadhi on Thursday. He set the record in the time fixed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Now, Thapa has set his eyes on establishing another world record in his name. He is practising for establishing world record in 'most martial arts kick in one hour using alternative legs' on October 20. This record would also be according to the time set b the Guinness Book of World Record. Currently, this record is in the name of Japanese Taekwondo player Mijoki Kato. Kato kicked 3,632 times in an hour to set the world record, sports journalist Sitaram Ojha said.

Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City, Nripa Bahadur Od, president of Sudurpaschim Province Taekwondo Association, Subash Shahi, among other officials, were present in the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal