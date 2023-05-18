Games, sports

Shamsunnahar Binu of 'Bangladesh Television' and

Jafar Iqbal of 'The Daily Sangram' emerged champion in the women's and men's

swimming events respectively in the ongoing Walton Smart Fridge Dhaka

Reporters Unity (DRU) Sports Festival held today (Thursday) at IV Rahman

Swimming Complex adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Rozina Rozi of 'Somoy Television' and Moriom Moni of 'The Daily Bhorer Kagoj'

finished second and third respectively in the women's swimming.

While Jotymoy Mondal of 'The Daily Jugantor' and Tariqul Islam Masum of

'Channel I' finished second and third position respectively in the men's

swimming event.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Deputy General Secretary and

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's General Secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku

formally inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

BOA member Dr Siraj Uddin Md Alamgir, Bangladesh Swimming Federation's

General Secretary MB Saif, DRU Sports Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and DRU Woman

Secretary Moriom Moni were present, among others, on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha