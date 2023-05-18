Shamsunnahar Binu of 'Bangladesh Television' and
Jafar Iqbal of 'The Daily Sangram' emerged champion in the women's and men's
swimming events respectively in the ongoing Walton Smart Fridge Dhaka
Reporters Unity (DRU) Sports Festival held today (Thursday) at IV Rahman
Swimming Complex adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Rozina Rozi of 'Somoy Television' and Moriom Moni of 'The Daily Bhorer Kagoj'
finished second and third respectively in the women's swimming.
While Jotymoy Mondal of 'The Daily Jugantor' and Tariqul Islam Masum of
'Channel I' finished second and third position respectively in the men's
swimming event.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Deputy General Secretary and
Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's General Secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku
formally inaugurated the event as the chief guest.
BOA member Dr Siraj Uddin Md Alamgir, Bangladesh Swimming Federation's
General Secretary MB Saif, DRU Sports Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and DRU Woman
Secretary Moriom Moni were present, among others, on the occasion.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha