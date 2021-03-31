Key Issues, politics

Foreign job aspirants need to match their biometric attendance registered during the orientation at the labour chamber at international airport to get a pass into their destination country. Otherwise, they will be returned to their respective country from airport. This comes in the wake of the findings of foreign job aspirants taking certificates without attending classes on the respective job or taking fake biometric attendance, said the Department of Foreign Employment of Nepal.

This system will come into effective from 14 April, according to a notice issued on Wednesday by the Department.

Foreign employment aspirants have to go through various problems and are deprived of facilities given by the insurance company and the migrant workers' welfare fund and of their other rights like legal information about the destination country and safe employment when they use fake biometric attendance to get an entry into the destination country, said the Department.

A foreign job aspirant need to take an orientation training before flying to the destination country, according to Article 27, the Foreign Employment Act, 2064 and the Foreign Employment Rules, 2064.

Source: National News Agency Nepal