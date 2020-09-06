General

The government has decided to develop Bir Hospital as the dedicated hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

A meeting of the Health Emergency Command System held today decided to this effect, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.

Dr Gautam added that the regular health care services delivered from the Bir Hospital would be provided from the National Trauma Centre.

With the latest move of the government, even the patients of the Bir Hospital would be shifted to the National Trauma Centre.

Prior to this, Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital and Armed Police Force Hospital in Balambu are named as the dedicated hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the capital city.

Likewise, the Ministry and Health Service Department would deploy medical students from different medical institutions as the volunteers for the prevention and control of coronavirus infection after signing contract agreement.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Gautam said that the volunteers would visit the coronavirus infected places to for awareness raising events.

Similarly, the Ministry of Finance has released budget for 60 ICU beds. Dr Gautam stated that those ICU beds would be readied at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) and Dhulikhel Hospital.

