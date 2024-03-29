Birat Gold Cup: Bhutan defeats Nepal Police Club



Bhutan’s RTFC Team won the opening match of the Birat Gold Cup played at the Shahid Stadium in Biratnagar last night. The RTFC Team defeated the Nepal Police Club by 3-0.

The Bhutanese team scored three goals in the 36th, 40th and 63rd minutes of the match. Bhutan’s Kinzang Tenzing was declared the ‘Player of the Match’, to win Rs 11,000 in cash.

Earlier, the Social Development Minister of Koshi Province inaugurated the tournament and urged the players to keep the spirit of upholding national pride through sports.

Nepal’s A Division clubs and the teams from India and Bhutan are participating in the Birat Gold Cup.

The winner of the tournament will get Rs 1.1 million while the runner-up will get Rs 550,000.

The departmental team Tribhuvan Army Club and New Road Team (NRT) will play this evening.

Source: National news agency – RSS