The Biratnagar metropolis has announced additional one million rupees to the Biratnagar-based Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) State-1 office for the office maintenance.

Metropolis mayor Bhim Parajuli today visited the office and pledged to allocate the budget in the upcoming fiscal year to complete the office ongoing maintenance and daubing works. He also expressed satisfaction over the maintenance work progress at the office. On the occasion, he planted three saplings including two of mango and one of pomegranate on the RSS office premises.

The renovation of RSS office building that was constructed 42 years back had begun in the current fiscal year with the local government aiding one million rupees for the same. The building serving as the RSS eastern regional office was transformed into the State office with the country switching to a federal set-up.

On the occasion, office chief Mohammed Sadrul apprised the mayor about the office activities and updates about maintenance works.—

Source: National News Agency