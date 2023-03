Games

The Biratnagar Metropolitan City is to honour cricketers Lalit Rajbanshi and Dipesh Kandel with a cash prize. The cricketers would be provided with Rs 100,000 in cash each.

According to Mayor Nagesh Koirala, the metropolitan city is going to prize the two cricketers from the city for their vital contributions to take Nepal into the 2023 One-day men's World Cup qualifier after defeating the team UAE on March 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal