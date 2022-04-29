General

Bird flu (H5N1) has been detected at a poultry farm in Hetauda, the capital of Bagmati Province. The detection has led to the destruction of 3,453 poultries, 580 eggs and 50 kg of bird feed from the farm operated at Nagaswoti of Hetauda sub-metropolis-7.

The Veterinary Hospital and Livestock Service Expert Center Makwanpur said a team also comprising technical force was mobilised to destroy the products.

Samples from the farm were sent to Kathmandu for laboratory test following the deaths of a noticeable number of poultries in the farm a week ago and it was confirmed to be bird flu on Thursday, the Center said.

However, sample test in the neighbouring farms has come negative. It said the farmer will be compensated for the loss from the government level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal