A bird strike is suspected in the aircraft of Jazeera Airways that met with disturbance while landing at the Gautam Buddha International Airport.

A bird may have collided with the aircraft at 1:45 am on Monday, said Prabesh Adhikari, chief of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) at the airport.

As a result, at present, the aircraft has been grounded at the airport rescheduling its flight, he said. "The plane has successfully landed. Bird strike is suspected as blood droplet stains can be seen on the surface of the plane. However, the dead bird has not been found. A technical team will check whether it has been sucked into the plane engine."

Further investigations were underway, he said.

The flight of the plane was rescheduled as a result. The Airways has managed accommodation for its passengers in a hotel. Thirty eight passengers have booked tickets for Bhairahawa-Kuwait flight, according to the airport authorities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal