General

Birendranagar municipality has distributed relief support worth nearly 20 million rupees during the month-long lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Corona Virus.

As of Friday, relief support was provided to 1,697 families, as shared by the municipality’s officiating mayor Mohan Maya Dhakal. The relief support was targeted on daily wage labourers and very poor families.

During the period, Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was carried out on 160 persons suspected of carrying the Corona Virus.

The municipality has also been running awareness programmes against COVID-19 in Subbakuna, Cheda, Falante, Bangesim and other vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the Corona Prevention and Control Fund set up by the municipality has received Rs. 3 million from the State government, and Rs. 683,215 from other organisations and donors.

The executive meeting of the municipality on Friday decided to move ahead with various infrastructure development projects by taking all required preventive measures, including social distancing.

Source: National News Agency