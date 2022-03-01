Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Birendranagar in Surkhet that serves as the capital for Karnali Province has remained largely quiet after a curfew that follows a widespread protest against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, the US-aid project.

With the implementation of the curfew order, all public functions scheduled here including the Mahashivaratri celebrations have been either postponed or cancelled. The security force is allowed to use firearms in case of violation of the order.

A mob that came on the street opposing the ratification of the MCC Compact by the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, on Sunday resorted to vandalism and arson targeting offices of political parties and police beats on Monday evening.

A meeting of the district Security Committee held last evening decided to impose the curfew from Monday night to 7:00 pm today in a bid to take the situation under control. A large number of security persons has been mobilised in the town following the curfew. Police are alerting the public through megaphone to stay indoors.

The MCC protestors vandalised the offices of CPN (UML), Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) and carried out arson at the police beat based in Mangalgadhi Chowk and Airee Chowk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal