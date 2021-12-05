business, Trading

Export of Nepali products to neighbouring India and other countries through Birgunj customs has increased significantly in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, 2021/22.

The country’s main trade transit has witnessed more than three times increment in the export of Nepali products as compared to the same period in the previous FY, 2020/21. Nepali new FY begins mid-July in general. Products worth over Rs 39.5 billion were exported in the first quarter of the current FY as opposed to over Rs 12.4 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

There was an ease in the trade and business following decreasing COVID-19 in the world, which has contributed to the increment in the export of Nepali products, said the information officer at the customs office, Sumit Gupta. The exported goods included refined soybean oil, refined palm oil, fruit juice, refined sunflower oil, soybean oil seed cake and medicinal herbs.

The office has collected over Rs 70.1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the current FY, 26 billion more than over Rs 43.6 billion collected in the same period in the previous FY.

Source: National News Agency Nepal