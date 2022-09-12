General

Jhapa’s Birtamod municipality has warned contractor companies of action for not timely completing building construction.

The municipality has sent a letter to the Dhulikhel Construction Service that was awarded the contract for the construction of Town Hospital building in Birtamod stating that the agreed works were not completed even after an end of contract period.

Municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer Binod Kumar Neupane shared that a letter was sent to the contractors who did not complete the construction works in the stipulated time.

The letter stated that a process to take action against the contractors would move by seizing their deposit amount according to the Public Procurement Act, 2064 BS if the work progress was not reported within three days.

A contract of over Rs 55 million was signed on 22 June 2020 to complete the building construction by 23 June 2022.

Neupane said the municipality issued a final warning letter to the contractor when work progress was not reported despite repeated written and oral follow-up. “Due to ignorance on part of the contractor, the stipulated construction works did not make progress”, he added. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal