Mohandev Bista has been appointed as the new Vice-chair of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission. The Sudur Paschim Council of Ministers appointed Bista, a resident of Darchula, as the vice-chair of the Commission on Thursday, according to Minister of Physical Infrastructure Development of the province Dirga Sodari.

Bista was previously a member of the commission. Likewise, the cabinet appointed Jagat Bahadur Rawal, a resident of Tikapur, Kailali, as a member of the commission.

The post of Vice-chair of the Commission was lying vacant after outgoing Vice-chair Keshar Bahadur Saud resigned from the post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal