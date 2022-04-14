General

The Sudur Paschim province is celebrating Bisu festival today. This festival is marked on the first day of the New Year.

Bisu festival is observed in Dadeldhura, Baitadi, Darchula, Bajhang, Doti, Achham and Bajura, the hilly districts of the province, in accordance with the local uniqueness, said Jaya Prasad Joshi, an astrologer.

On the occasion of Bisu festival, all the family members who have gone abroad or to outside districts in course of work or studies gather at a place and partake various delicacies and local dishes in an environment of gaiety and fervor.

There is also the tradition of the younger brother-in-law and the older sister-in-law hitting each other with nettle as part of this festival. It is believed that applying nettle like this on this day averts crises throughout the year.

Also today, special puja is organized at the goddess shrines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal