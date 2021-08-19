General

A blood donation programme was organised here today on the occasion of the 182nd World Photography Day.

Over 100 journalists participated in the programme held in open at Pipalbot Baneshwor. The event was organised by the Kathmandu Photographers Association and as Organisation chair Moti Bogati said the donation was held as a humanitarian aid for those who are suffering from COVID-19 infection.

The Association will be meeting virtually this evening to hold an interaction on ‘the present situation of photo journalism in Nepal and psychological challenges’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal