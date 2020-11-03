Health & Safety

The Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control Division of the Ministry of Health and Ministry has collected blood sample in all seven provinces for anti-body test regarding spread of coronavirus infection in community-level.

Director at the Division, Dr Basudev Pandey, said that test of the collected blood sample would be carried out at the National Public Health Lab. He said, “Blood sample of people from different communities and groups has been collected in all seven provinces. The nature of the infection will be known soon.”

The test would be carried next week as it has been delay to receive reagent needed for the test, added Pandey. The government started ‘Seroprevalence’ survey by carrying out anti-body test to know whether coronavirus has spread in the community-level. The test would find out the level of the coronavirus infection spread in the country.

The country recorded first coronavirus cases on January 24 and 176,500 people tested for coronavirus in the country so far. The Division has mobilized six groups in every province for anti-body test. Blood sample of 3,170 people—450 in each province has been collected, shared Public Health Officer at the Division, Ram Kumar Mahato.

Blood sample of children, elderly person, women, youths, people with and without travel history has been collected.

Source: National News Agency Nepal