BNP delegation meets diplomats of 3 Nordic countries



A BNP delegation led by its standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury met the diplomats of three Nordic countries –Sweden, Denmark and Norway– here on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the residence of Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks in the city’s Gulshan area in the morning. Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen and Deputy Head of Danish Embassy Anders B. Karlsen were present in the meeting.

Two other members of the BNP delegation are Shama Obed and Barrister Kayser Kamal.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shama Obed said it was a breakfast meeting. ‘They invited us. They actually wanted to know the situation in Bangladesh following the August 05 student-people revolution,’ she said.

The meeting discussed what BNP thinks regarding the future of Bangladesh and how it can make a recovery from the current destroyed economic situation, said Shama Obed.

Source:United News of Bangladesh