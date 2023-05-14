Key Issues

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court will

deliver its verdict any day, in a graft case filed against BNP leader

Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and

Justice Khizir Hayat today reheard the appeal and dismissed the High Court

verdict that acquitted the duo from graft charges on 2010.

On March 6 in 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a graft case

with Kafrul Thana in the capital.

On June 21, 2007, the Special Judge's Court sentenced Aman to 13 years

imprisonment for amassing illegal wealth beyond his known income source.

His wife, being an accomplice in the case, was awarded with three years of

imprisonment.

ACC filed an appeal as a High Court bench acquitted them from the corruption

charges on August 16, 2010.

Later on May 26, 2014, the High Court abolished the verdict and ordered to

rehear the case.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha