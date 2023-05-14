The High Court Division of the Supreme Court will
deliver its verdict any day, in a graft case filed against BNP leader
Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.
A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and
Justice Khizir Hayat today reheard the appeal and dismissed the High Court
verdict that acquitted the duo from graft charges on 2010.
On March 6 in 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a graft case
with Kafrul Thana in the capital.
On June 21, 2007, the Special Judge's Court sentenced Aman to 13 years
imprisonment for amassing illegal wealth beyond his known income source.
His wife, being an accomplice in the case, was awarded with three years of
imprisonment.
ACC filed an appeal as a High Court bench acquitted them from the corruption
charges on August 16, 2010.
Later on May 26, 2014, the High Court abolished the verdict and ordered to
rehear the case.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha