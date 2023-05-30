Key Issues, politics

A court here today placed BNP district unit convener Abu Sayeed Chand on three-day fresh remand in a case filed on charges of giving death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a public rally in Rajshahi.

Judge Mahbub Alam of Judicial Magistrate Court-5 passed the order of fresh remand today when the BNP leader was produced before his court on completion of a five-day remand.

Prosecutor Jalal Uddin confirmed the matter, saying police produced him in the court seeking a 10-day remand again in the case filed with Puthia Police Station.

Later, the court accepted three days of remand after hearing both sides.

Earlier, police arrested the BNP leader Abu Sayed Chand, who gave death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a public rally a couple of days back.

A joint team of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and district police arrested him from a private car at Veripara crossing under Rajpara Police Station in the metropolis on May 25 last.

At a rally on Shibchar High School playground in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on May 19, the BNP leader said that there will be no 27 points or 10 points. The only demand is to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave.

Abu Kalam Azad, a local Awami League leader in Rajshahi, filed the case against him with Puthia Police Station on May 20 last.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha