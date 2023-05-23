General

BNP activists locked into a clash with police and vandalized several vehicles in the city's Science Lab area this afternoon.

BNP brought out a procession from in front of Bangladesh Medical College in Dhanmondi following a brief rally.

When the procession reached the Science Lab area at around 4pm, people (BNP activists) from the last line of the procession suddenly attacked police personnel.

"They started throwing brickbats at the police and beating the policemen with banner sticks," said Md Ashraf Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Division.

BNP activists were trying to set a BRTC bus on fire, but they failed as police obstructed them, he said, adding that being failed to set fire, they vandalised several vehicles.

Noting that the police tried to bring the situation under control, the police official said, "Some police personnel were injured in the incident. We arrested 10 to 15 persons from the spot. Now they are being interrogated. We will take legal actions against those, who will be found guilty".

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha